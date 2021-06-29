Howard allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 innings Monday against the Reds.

Howard made it through the first two innings unscathed, but the Reds struck for a pair in the third, resulting in his departure. The right-hander was added back into the starting rotation for Monday's contest, his first start since June 14, and he figures to stretch back out to a starting role after being temporarily used out of the bullpen. Howard owns a 5.82 ERA with a 27:16 K:BB across 21.2 frames in 2021.