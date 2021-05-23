Howard (0-1) suffered the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five over three innings.

Howard showed flashes of his considerable potential in the contest, allowing only one hit -- a double -- and punching out five batters. However, the 24-year-old had problems finding the plate, throwing only 39 of 68 pitches for strikes and issuing four free passes. His struggles were especially harmful in the third inning, when Boston cashed in two of his three walks, including one issued to the opposing pitcher. With Matt Moore going on the 10-day IL on Saturday due to back spasms, Howard could get another chance to make his case for a long-term spot in the rotation. He's tentatively lined up to start at Miami on Thursday.