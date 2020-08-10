Howard (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the loss in the second game of the doubleheader against Atlanta.
Howard unfortunately made his big-league debut against a hungry Braves lineup. He yielded a two-run shot to Freddie Freeman in the third inning and a solo blast to Ronald Acuna in the fifth. If Howard gets another turn in the rotation, he should see the Mets at home on Friday.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Set to start Game 2•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Callup imminent•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: In the mix for Sunday•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Candidate for Sunday's start•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Fans four in intrasquad outing•