Howard (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the loss in the second game of the doubleheader against Atlanta.

Howard unfortunately made his big-league debut against a hungry Braves lineup. He yielded a two-run shot to Freddie Freeman in the third inning and a solo blast to Ronald Acuna in the fifth. If Howard gets another turn in the rotation, he should see the Mets at home on Friday.