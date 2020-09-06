Howard (1-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mets.

Howard put up two scoreless innings to begin the game, but allowed all four of his hits and three runs across the last two frames. That resulted in an early hook, and Howard has now failed to complete five innings in four of his first five major-league starts. Across 20.2 frames, hes maintained a 5.66 ERA with an 18:8 K:BB. He'll look to get improved results in his next outing, currently projected to come Friday at the Marlins.