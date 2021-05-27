Howard did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win, holding the Marlins to one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings.

Making his second start of the season, Howard was held to a low pitch count (66 pitches) as the right-hander continued to build upon his endurance. Howard looked relatively strong through his first four innings of work, holding the Marlins scoreless along the way. Unfortunately, he couldn't keep things moving in the fifth after loading the bases with no outs and was consequently pulled. Luckily the bullpen only allowed one of his baserunners to score. The 24-year-old is likely to get another chance in the rotation, presumably next week at Cincinnati.