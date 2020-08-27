Howard's scheduled start against the Nationals on Thursday was postponed, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The two teams have opted not to play in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. The Phillies have yet to announce how they will adjust their rotation following Thursday's postponement, leaving Howard's next start up in the air.
