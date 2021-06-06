Howard didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Nationals after tossing 2.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing one hit and two walks while fanning two.

Howard was tagged with the Nationals' first run of the game but didn't have too many problems on the mound in his short, 48-pitch outing. Howard has been a starter in each of his last three appearances with the Phillies, but it remains to be seen whether he'll remain in the rotation or if he'll return to the bullpen moving forward. His upside as a starter is quite limited, though, as he's yet to pitch more than four complete innings in any of his appearances.