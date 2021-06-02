Howard won't pitch Wednesday against the Reds after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Wednesday's contest will be made up in late June, so it's not yet clear whether Howard will serve as a starter in the team's upcoming series against the Nationals. The right-hander has started in each of his last two appearances and has allowed three runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out nine in seven innings during that time.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Takes no-decision•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Getting another start•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Struggles in short start•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Recalled for Saturday's start•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Set to enter rotation•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Strong start at Triple-A•