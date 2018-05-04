Howard was named the Phillies' Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Month for April, the Phillies' official site reports.

Howard was selected by the Phillies with the 45th-overall pick in the 2017 draft. Through his first five starts for Low-A Lakewood this season, Howard has a 3.68 ERA and a 2.45 xFIP. He's striking out an impressive 36.0 percent of batters while walking just 4.5 percent. The 21-year-old is a potential back-end starter, with average command of a mid-90s fastball and two average secondaries (a slider and a changeup).