Turnbull will be available out of the Phillies' bullpen Sunday versus the Giants, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It could wind up being a piggyback situation with Taijuan Walker, although manager Rob Thomson didn't explicitly say that would be the case. Turnbull has earned a spot in the Phillies' rotation with a 1.67 ERA and 36:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings, but the team also wants to keep an eye on his workload since he hasn't thrown more than 56.2 innings in a season since 2019. It seems likely that he'll make another start at some point in the not-too-distant future, but it's unclear when that might be.