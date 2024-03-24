Taijuan Walker's shoulder injury could push Turnbull into the Phillies' rotation to begin the season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.comreports.

Turnbull joined Philadelphia on a one-year, $2 million contract in February and was set to begin the season as a long reliever or at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but Walker experienced shoulder discomfort Saturday and may be headed to the injured list. Turnbull returned from Tommy John surgery last season and struggled to a 7.26 ERA in seven starts for Detroit, but he pitched well in 2021 prior to the elbow injury with a 2.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 50 innings.