Turnbull (1-0) earned the win Tuesday over the Reds after allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven over five innings.

Turnbull turned in an incredible debut outing for the Phillies, becoming the first pitcher in franchise history allow no earned runs while striking out at least seven hitters and walking none. His seven strikeouts were the most he's had in a start since he recorded nine in a no-hitter against the Mariners on May 18, 2021. Tuesday was as about as good of an outing as you could ask from Turnbull after struggling in limited action last season while trying to come back from Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old is tentatively lined up for another start next week against the Cardinals while he continues to fill in for Taijuan Walker (shoulder).