Turnbull said after Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Tigers that he felt "a little grab" in his right shoulder during his penultimate pitch of the third inning but noted that he isn't especially concerned about the injury, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Making his first start for the Phillies since April 30 as a replacement in the rotation for Taijuan Walker (finger), Turnbull struck out two and allowed one run on one hit and two walks before leaving the game following the bottom of the third inning. The Phillies labeled his injury as a sore shoulder, but he'll undergo further testing Thursday as the team looks to get a more precise diagnosis. The upcoming tests should also help clarify whether Turnbull will be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation, which would fall next week in Chicago at Wrigley Field. Michael Mercado would likely be the next man up to enter the rotation if Turnbull needs to join Walker on the 15-day injured list.