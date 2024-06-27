Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that he expects Turnbull (lat) to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Turnbull suffered a right lat strain in his first start back in the Phillies' rotation Wednesday and was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. Given the pitcher's lengthy injury history, the team will proceed with extra caution. Michael Mercado will slide into the Philadelphia rotation for now, at least until Taijuan Walker (finger) is ready.