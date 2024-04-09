Turnbull did not factor in the decision during Monday's win against St. Louis. He allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout frames while recording six strikeouts.

Turnbull faced a first-and-third situation in the second inning but otherwise didn't find himself in much trouble Monday. He's up to 11 consecutive scoreless frames to open the 2024 campaign. The veteran righty has produced an impressive 13:1 K:BB during that span. Turnbull forced 12 swinging strikes Monday, including six with the sweeper. He's expected to face the Pirates at home this weekend.