Turnbull didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Cincinnati, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

It was another strong effort from Turnbull, who set a season-high with eight strikeouts while allowing just one run on a Will Benson solo homer in the third inning. Turnbull has been exceptional to start the year, going 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 27 innings. Still, with Taijuan Walker (shoulder) returning from the IL, Turnbull will head to the bullpen in an effort to manage his innings. The right-hander figures to be first in line should the Phillies need help in the rotation later this season.