Phillies' Starlyn Castillo: Inks $1.6 million deal with Phillies

Castillo agreed to a $1.6 million deal with the Phillies on Monday.

There are split opinions on Castillo, as MLB.com ranked him as the No. 8 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, while Baseball America ranked him No. 16. Those highest on Castillo are likely impressed with his monster stuff at such a young age. He features a 93-97 mph fastball, a power slider with plus potential and a developing changeup. On the other hand, he is already 6-foot, 210 pounds and won't turn 17 until February, so he has far from an ideal frame, which is part of the reason he can be inconsistent with his secondaries and command. Castillo will likely be heard from as a pro, as his fastball figures to eventually touch triple digits, but his size and below-average pitchability hint at a future in the bullpen, particularly if he is unable to keep his weight in check.