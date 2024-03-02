Walker (knee) told reporters Saturday that he's aiming to throw off the mound in the next few days after playing catch Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walker experienced right knee soreness during his bullpen session Thursday after returning from an absence due to personal reasons. He's set to play catch again Sunday from a longer distance and will look to throw off the mound in the coming week. In his first season with the Phillies in 2023, Walker finished with a 15-6 record over 31 starts with a 4.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 138:71 K:BB across 172.2 innings.