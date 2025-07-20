Walker did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Angels, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings.

Walker opened with three scoreless innings before giving up back-to-back homers in a three-run fourth. The 32-year-old threw 50 of 70 pitches for strikes but generated just four whiffs and has completed only four frames in both of his starts since rejoining the rotation July 8. He'll take a 3.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 53:25 K:BB across 62.1 innings into a tough matchup with the Yankees next weekend.