Walker did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning against San Francisco. He struck out one.

Walker was a disaster Wednesday. He retired two of the first three batters, but allowed five straight to reach and departed after throwing 40 first-inning pitches. Matt Strahm stranded two runners to prevent Walker's day from getting worse. The righty has been a nightmare in his first season with the Phillies. He has a 6.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.