Walker (5-8) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings in an 8-6 victory over the Royals. He struck out three.

The right-hander's nemesis on the day was Salvador Perez, who took him deep twice in the first three innings, but Walker got enough run support to overcome another mediocre performance and record his first win since Aug. 5. He's coughed up at least four runs in four straight trips to the mound, stumbling to a 7.65 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 20 innings during that swoon, but with Zack Wheeler (shoulder) set to undergo season-ending surgery, Walker may have some job security in the Phillies' rotation. He lines up to make his next start on the road next weekend in Arizona.