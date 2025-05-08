Walker picked up the save in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Rays after allowing one hit and no walks in three scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

It was the first career save for the veteran right-hander, who shut down the Rays on Wednesday with a season-high seven strikeouts. It also marked Walker's first appearance since shifting back to the bullpen following the recent return of Ranger Suarez. Walker will likely continue to fill a bulk-relief role while Philadelphia's rotation is healthy, and he's bouncing back from a dreadful 2024 campaign with a 2.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 31.1 innings so far.