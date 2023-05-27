Walker (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over Atlanta, giving up three runs on 10 hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out one.

It was far from a dominant performance for the veteran right-hander, who generated only five swinging strikes among his 85 pitches, but Walker kept the damage to a minimum and got some late run support before leaving the mound. The quality start was his fifth in 11 outings this season, but he's still digging his way from under a rough stretch in late April and early May. Walker will take a 5.57 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB through 53.1 innings into his next start, likely to come on the road next week against one of his former clubs, the Mets.