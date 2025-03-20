Walker took the loss in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees after giving up six runs (three home runs) on nine hits and two walks with just one strikeout in 3.2 innings, but Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia believes the right-hander could play a meaningful role to open the season.

With Ranger Suarez dealing with mild back stiffness, it's become uncertain whether he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. If Suarez is unable to make his first turn in the rotation or needs to begin the campaign on the injured list, Walker is the next man up on the depth chart to fill his spot. Walker is in line to get one more start this spring, and he's very likely to make the Opening Day roster despite carrying 6.92 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with six punchouts over 13 frames in exhibition play. Walker's name has been previously mentioned in trade rumors, although the likelihood of the Phillies moving the veteran righty is decreased at the moment due to Suarez's injury.