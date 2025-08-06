Walker (4-5) got the win over the Orioles on Tuesday, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits, no walks and striking out four.

Walker was brilliant Tuesday night, posting his first outing completing six innings while not allowing a run or a walk since September of 2016. Walker's made 13 starts this season and it was just his second time reaching six innings. Since returning to the rotation in July, Walker owns a 3.28 ERA 1.26 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 24.2 innings across five starts. With Aaron Nola (ankle/rib) nearing a return, it's up in the air whether Walker will get another turn in the rotation or if he'll return to relief.