Walker (5-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Tigers. He struck out eight.

It was Walker's best start to date with the Phillies as he logged season highs in strikeouts and innings pitched. The 30-year-old Walker has looked better after a rough start to the season -- he has a 3.53 ERA over his last seven starts after posting a 6.91 mark over his first six. Walker now sports a 5.04 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB across 64.1 innings this year.