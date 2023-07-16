Walker (11-3) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It was far from a dominating performance, but Walker got plenty of run support in a 9-4 victory. The right-hander has reeled off seven straight wins since June 6, a stretch in which he sports a 1.84 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB through 44 innings. The key to his recent success has been his ability to keep the ball in the park -- Walker's served up only two homers during his win streak, after getting taken deep 10 times in his first 57.1 innings this season.