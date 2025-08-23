Walker didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

All the damage came on a first-inning homer by Riley Adams, but Walker kept his focus and got taken off the hook for the loss when the Phillies tied things up in the bottom of the sixth. Top prospect Andrew Painter still lurks as a rotation option for the stretch run, but Walker's been steady as the team's fifth starter, lasting at least five innings in six straight trips to the mound while posting a 2.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 34.1 innings. The veteran righty is scheduled to make his next start on the road next week in a crucial NL East clash with the Mets.