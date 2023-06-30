Walker (9-3) allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Thursday over the Cubs.

Walker had an excellent June, allowing six runs over 36 innings across six starts. He also posted a 34:10 K:BB for the month, and he's now won five straight outings. After some uneven performances early on, he's settled down with a 3.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 77:33 K:BB over 89.1 innings through 17 starts on the year. Walker is projected to make his next start on the road in Tampa, which would be one of the biggest tests he's faced in a while.