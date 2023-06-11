Walker (6-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Walker hasn't allowed a run during his two-game winning streak, tallying 13 strikeouts in 12 innings during that stretch. The right-hander was off more than he was on to start the campaign, posting a 5.65 ERA over his first 12 appearances (57.1 innings), but he's really picked up his play of late. Walker will look to stay sharp during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game weekend set in Oakland.