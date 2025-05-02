Walker (1-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Thursday, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings.

After giving up two base runners in the first inning, Walker proceeded to retire 13 of the next 14 batters he faced, but things fell apart for him and the Phillies in the sixth. Walker gave up four runs in the frame, but only one was earned due to an error by Bryce Harper after the ball went past the first baseman's glove into right field. Walker has taken the loss in three of his last four starts, but he has yielded two runs or less in five of six outings this season and has a 2.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB across 28.1 innings. It may have been Walker's final start for the time being, given that Ranger Suarez (back) is slated to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday.