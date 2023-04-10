Walker did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings during a 6-4 loss to the Reds. He struck out five.

Walker took the loss during his season debut last Monday by giving up four runs in 4.1 innings, but he was slightly more effective during Sunday's series finale against the Reds. He fell just short of qualifying for the win, but the Phillies' bullpen was also unable to preserve the team's lead late in the game. The righty tentatively lines up for a rematch with Cincinnati on the road Friday.