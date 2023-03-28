Walker said Tuesday that his goal is to reach 180 innings this season, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

That would be a career-high workload for the 30-year-old right-hander, who finished at 157.1 innings with the Mets in 2022. The velocity readings have been down on Walker's entire arsenal this spring, but maybe that's by design as he aims to be more efficient. He signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies back in December and has been working with pitching coach Caleb Cotham on a plan to induce softer contact.