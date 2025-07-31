default-cbs-image
Walker did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings.

The two runs charged to Walker came on a pair of solo homers -- Kyle Teel opened the scoring in the first inning before Colson Montgomery took the right-hander deep to tie the game in the fourth. The 32-year-old Walker has made 12 starts for the Phillies this season, though he's yet to make it through six innings since his first outing of the year on April 3 against Colorado. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.82 with a 1.36 WHIP and 56:25 K:BB across 73 innings this season. Walker is expected to remain in a starting role until Aaron Nola (ankle/rib) is ready to return, though he could be relegated to the bullpen if the Phillies elect to bolster their rotation ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

