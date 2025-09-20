Walker allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Both runs allowed came in the first inning, but Walker was able to steady himself after that. He worked the first part of a piggyback with Walker Buehler, who earned the win with 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen once the Phillies took the lead in the sixth frame. This start saw Walker allow his fewest runs in his last six outings -- he had given up at least three runs in each of his previous five appearances. For the season, he has a 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 81:38 K:BB through 120.2 innings over 32 appearances (21 starts). It's unclear at this time which order Walker and Buehler will appear in for their final turns through the rotation, but the Phillies' last two series are at home in favorable matchups versus the Marlins and Twins.