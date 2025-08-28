Walker (4-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out three.

Walker was knocked around for a season-high 10 hits, and the four runs allowed tied his season worst. The veteran swingman has thrown at least five innings in seven consecutive outings, and he'll likely remain a streamer in the proper circumstances from a fantasy perspective for the rest of the year. Walker has a serviceable 3.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 73:32 K:BB over 101.2 frames, but he'll still be tough to trust in Milwaukee against the first-place Brewers for his next scheduled start.