Walker experienced soreness in his right knee during a bullpen session Thursday and will rest for the next few days, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The veteran right-hander was recently away from Phillies camp for a few days due to personal reasons, and he's dealing with some soreness upon his return. Manager Rob Thompson called it "normal spring training soreness," so Walker could seemingly be back on the mound soon.
