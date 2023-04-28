Walker (forearm) felt good after a bullpen session Friday and remains on track to make his next scheduled start, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Walker made an early exit from his last turn in the Phillies' rotation Wednesday versus the Mariners due to right forearm tightness, but he checked out fine during a visit with team doctors Thursday and appears likely to take the mound with no restrictions Monday at Dodger Stadium. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a 4.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB through 25.1 innings (five starts) this season with Philly.