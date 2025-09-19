Walker will make a piggyback start with Walker Buehler on Friday in Arizona, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Walker will get the ball first in the tandem start. The Phillies operated with a six-man rotation their last time through when Buehler was added to the mix, but they're realigning things in order to set up Cristopher Sanchez for the first game of the postseason. Walker has struggled lately, collecting a 7.20 ERA and 14:9 K:BB over 25 innings covering his last five starts.