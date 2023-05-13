Walker allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six-plus innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Rockies.

Walker was sharp early, then faded by allowing three runs over the sixth and seventh innings before he was relieved by Matt Strahm. This was Walker's fourth quality start in eight outings this season. The right-hander has had some uneven results with a 5.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB through 40.2 innings, and he takes a 3-2 record into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be at San Francisco next week.