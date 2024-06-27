Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Walker (finger) will not return before the All-Star break, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

The team doesn't have a timetable to offer yet on Walker, who is dealing with right index finger inflammation, but it is not expecting him back before the end of the first half. With Spencer Turnbull (lat) joining Walker on the 15-day injured list, the Phillies' rotation depth is being tested. Filling the fifth spot for now will be Michael Mercado.