Walker (knee) will make his Grapefruit League debut Monday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Walker was away from the Phillies early on this spring due to personal reasons and has dealt with a sore right knee over the past week. However, he got through a bullpen session Friday with no problems and has been cleared for his first spring start. Barring any setbacks, he'll have time to ramp up for Opening Day.
