Walker allowed one run on three hits in two innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out one.

The 33-year-old right-hander is preparing to begin the season as Philadelphia's No. 5 starter, as Zack Wheeler (shoulder) is expected to start the year on the injured list. Whether or not Walker holds onto a spot in the rotation once Wheeler is ready to pitch remains a question mark -- top prospect Andrew Painter poses a significant threat to Walker's role in 2026. That said, Walker should be able to offer a bit of streaming appeal in deep fantasy leagues in favorable matchups for as long he sticks around in the rotation.

