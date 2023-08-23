Walker did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Giants. He struck out seven.

In his return to Philadelphia's rotation, Walker ran into some bad luck in the first inning, allowing an unearned run to score after his defense committed two early errors. The 31-year-old righty then managed to hold San Francisco at bay until Joc Pederson laced a two-run double in the fifth. Walker had been living up to his last name in his previous seven starts, issuing 4.7 BB/9 to go with a 4.25 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 42.1 innings during that stretch. He is projected to face the Angels at home early next week.