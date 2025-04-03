Walker (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the Rockies, allowing three hits and a walk over six shutout innings. He struck out four.

It was an excellent start to the year for Walker, who needed just 74 pitches to finish six innings. The veteran right-hander struggled to a 7.10 ERA in 83.2 innings last season, though he won the final spot in Philadelphia's opening-day rotation after Ranger Suarez (back) landed on the injured list. Walker certainly earned another turn after Thursday's outing -- he's currently lined up for a road matchup in Atlanta next week.