Walker's next start will be pushed back after Friday's game between the Phillies and Mets was postponed due to rain, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, with Walker presumably now slated to start one of those contests. Walker will be gunning for win No. 16 as he closes out his regular season.
