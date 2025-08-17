Walker (4-6) took the loss Saturday as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Nationals, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty fired 60 of 94 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start, but Philadelphia's hitters couldn't solve Washington starter Cade Cavalli, giving Walker no margin for error. He appeared set to lose his rotation spot with Aaron Nola (ribs) poised to come off the IL on Sunday, but with Zack Wheeler now dealing with a blood clot in his shoulder, the Phillies will need Walker to remain in his current role. Over six outings since the All-Star break, Walker sports a 2.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 33.1 innings. He'll look for more run support in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend in a rematch with the Nats.