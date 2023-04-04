Walker (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Walker fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, largely due to issuing three walks. He did a little better after that, but Gleyber Torres dinged the right-hander for a solo home run in the third frame, and Walker was pulled after facing just two batters in the fifth. The veteran hurler will look to bounce back in his next outing, which is tentatively lined up to take place at home against Cincinnati this weekend.