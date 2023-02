Walker is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Tigers, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Walker signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies back in December and is now set for his first sort of close-up with the reigning National League champions. The 30-year-old right-hander worked to a solid 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 132:45 K:BB across 157.1 regular-season innings (29 starts) with the Mets last season.