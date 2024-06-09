Walker did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

Walker cruised through five innings allowing just one baserunner while maintaining a three-run lead. In the sixth, after having allowed a one-out base hit, a two-out walk and with left-handed Brandon Nimmo coming to the plate, Walker was pulled at just 79 pitches in favor of lefty Gregory Soto. Soto proceeded to allow both inherited runners to score plus and additional run, not only saddling Walker with two-earned runs but also allowing the Mets to tie the game, thus ending Walker's opportunity to record his fourth win. It was a bit of an unfair ending for Walker, who pitched very well Sunday after having allowed 12 earned runs over 15.2 innings during his previous three starts. He's next scheduled to take the hill in a tough matchup next weekend when the Phillies travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles.